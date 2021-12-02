3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $939,000

Top of the Valley Views! You'll love this ranch style home with ample space both indoors and out! This completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has over 3,000 sq. ft of living space with master on the main floor. Situated on 12.8 acres with water rights, underground irrigation and a large barn, this property is the perfect mini-ranch. Main yard features a mature fruit producing orchard! For more information or to schedule a private showing call Katie at 406.239.2439, or your real estate professional.