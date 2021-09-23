4 Bedroom Home in Arlee - $799,000

This is a rare opportunity to secure a stunning property that's ready to be transformed into the ultimate equestrian enthusiast's paradise. You will enjoy a brand new home with all the modern luxuries and conveniences you could ever wish for along with show-stopping views of McLeod Peak and the famous Dancing Boy. This 4 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom abode has been designed with contemporary comfort in mind with generous and open-concept living spaces that invite you to kick back and relax. Solid surface, commercial-grade and engineered flooring flows throughout the home including in the large formal dining room and formal living room with built-in cabinets and a gas fireplace.The kitchen is a cook's dream with knotty hickory cabinets, a gas range, and a kitchen island with seating. Knotty pine trim is on show throughout along with an abundance of windows that draw in natural light and frame those sensational views. All the bedrooms are on the 2nd floor including your luxe master suite with dual walk-in closets and a walk-in tiled shower, plus there are also two full baths upstairs. An energy-efficient electric heat pump, central heating, and cooling ensure absolute comfort while the list of extra features includes a main-floor half bath, a second-floor laundry room and a 30 GPM well at 120'.Your new home is just 20 minutes north of the Missoula International Airport with everything you could ever need only moments away. The center of Missoula is within easy reach with shopping, dining options, and entertainment all just waiting to be explored.