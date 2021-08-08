4 Bedroom Home in Arlee - $825,000

This is a rare opportunity to secure a stunning property that's ready to be transformed into the ultimate equestrian enthusiast's paradise. You will enjoy a brand new home with all the modern luxuries and conveniences you could ever wish for along with show-stopping views of McLeod Peak and the famous Dancing Boy. This 4 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom abode has been designed with contemporary comfort in mind with generous and open-concept living spaces that invite you to kick back and relax. Solid surface, commercial-grade and engineered flooring flows throughout the home including in the large formal dining room and formal living room with built-in cabinets and a gas fireplace.