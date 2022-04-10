 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $1,200,000

Picture-perfect mountain living awaits on this 20-acre horse-lovers paradise. Inside, the layout is warm and welcoming with an impressive 4,964 Sq. Ft. of living space including 5 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, plus a basement and a loft that overlooks the living room. After a day spent exploring the land, you can retreat to the comfort of the primary suite with a luxurious ensuite that offers a rough-cut granite counter, a vintage-style copper sink, a custom tiled walk-in shower, a walk-in closet and French doors that open out to the deck.The main level features an open-plan design that is modern and functional. For a truly rustic feel, the interior has been crafted using reclaimed wood and Douglas Fir salvaged from the Jocko Lake fire.

