4 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $398,900

Welcome to Shadow Mountain Estates, just East of Clinton. This to be built custom-designed home features an open floor plan, with utilities, kitchen, living room, dining room, half bath, and master suite with walk-in closet and master bathroom all on the main floor. The second floor features three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Exterior features a patio in the front and a patio. The property rests on a 1+ acre lot and is surrounded by amazing country and mountain views. Other lots and plans are available for this development if interested. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.

