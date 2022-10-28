 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $575,000

Welcome to Shadow Mountain Estates, just East of Clinton! This to be built custom-designed home is estimated to be completed by Fall of 2022. It features an open floor plan, kitchen, living room, dining area, and half bath on the main floor. The second floor features a master suite with a walk-in closet and master bathroom, utilities, two additional bedrooms, an additional full bathroom, and bonus room. Exterior features a porch and attached two-car garage. The property rests on a 1+ acre lot and is surrounded by amazing country and mountain views. Other lots and plans are available for this development, if interested. For more info text: BRE to 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams at 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.

