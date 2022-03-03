Just a few miles from Missoula and down the road from the Turah fishing access is this large well maintained home. The foyer leads to the great room where the first thing you notice is the windows and the view. There is plenty of room for everyone with four bedrooms and three baths. The open concept continues into the kitchen and dining room. A wood stove can warm the entire home but there is gas forced air if you prefer. If you want to heat with wood there is a handy wood room; no braving the cold to get your wood. Just to the right is the dining room. The main suite is a nice size including an ensuite and walk in closet. Call Wendy Bush 406-531-4873 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $735,000
