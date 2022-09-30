Construction has started on this well appointed home offered by Meridian Construction, one of the areas top custom home builders. Located at The Ridge Above Rock Creek, this home offers a large open floorplan ,Jack and Jill bedroom, office / 4th bedroom and large three car garage. Home offers many options and it may be possible to select finishes. For those who crave wider spaces and untouched lands, the Ridge Above Rock Creek is the perfect place to call home with a blend of tranquility and outside adventures all found within this distinct mountain community. Imagine beginning your day waking up to the whisper of pine trees and the sounds of nature outside your bedroom window, or the view from your deck as you sip your morning coffee and capture the gaze of a deer or an eagle soarin
4 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $989,500
