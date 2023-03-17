Nestled between the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains sits this luxury, to-be-built home by Gooden Construction and designed by Nic Cole of NC Design Studios. Located in the Sapphire Ridge Ranch and situated on 12.25 acres, this modern 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, state of the art home offers 3,553 Sq. Ft. of carefully designed living area across 3 levels. This custom build offers the ability to choose fixtures and finishes. An optional 1,200 Sq. Ft. shop can be added for additional $150k. The open floor plan offers a spacious feel and extends outdoors to a covered exterior porch, perfect for taking in the sweeping views of the Bitterroot Valley. Just 25 miles from Missoula and minutes from Florence, this dream home offers a perfect combination of country living with close proximity to modern conveniences. If you want to experience Montana wildlife at its best, this property includes portions of a wildlife corridor extending south from 8,000 acres of protected preserve. Coyotes, bears, wild turkeys, grouse, meadowlarks, and abundant deer visit this lot in the foothills of the Sapphire Mountains overlooking the Bitterroot River Valley. With epic sunsets, nearby fly fishing, space for horses and Big Sky views, you can take advantage of western living. Designated building sites offer more privacy. Hiking trails afford exploration. Approved septic sites assist permitting, and engineered roads provide access and light abatement. If you dream of a Montana lifestyle, you have found it.