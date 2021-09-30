 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,300,000

Beautiful 4,000/sq+ home with 4 bedrooms, office, and 4 baths on 15.07 acres of beautiful Florence land. Master Suite and en-suite bedroom and office on main level. New roof. New flooring throughout main level. Updated kitchen. New exterior paint. New water heaters installed. Breath-taking views of the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains. 15 minutes to Missoula. For you horse lovers out there, there's a gorgeous horse barn with 4 stalls, fenced with a beautiful welded metal pole fencing.Property has septic approval and electricity hook-up for another build site on south side of property. Call Susana Moore at 406-880-4179 or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News