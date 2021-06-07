 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,300,000

So much of the mystique that embodies the Western Montana experience has just as much to do with the captivating allure of the bucolic landscape, as it does with the time-honored tradition of an unequaled quality of life and the certainty of space, place, and grace that it offers. As such, folks the World over have found themselves naturally drawn to the Bitterroot Valley, embracing the juxtaposition of the undulating Sapphire Mountains to the East, with the symphonic majesty of the craggy Bitterroot range to the West. Leaving the rural community of Florence in your rearview mirror by just a few miles, go ahead, get lost in thought as you travel along a private country lane that lures you to 721 Lund Drive; tucked away at the base of 18.27 acres of open, rolling meadow lands. View More

