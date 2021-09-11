GREAT LOCATION!!! Beautiful 4,000/sq+ home with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths on 15.07 acres of beautiful Florence land. Master Suite and en-suite bedroom and office on main level. New roof. New flooring throughout main level. Updated kitchen. New exterior paint. New water heaters installed. Breath-taking views of the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains. 15 minutes to Missoula. For you horse lovers out there, there's a gorgeous horse barn with 4 stalls, fenced with a beautiful welded metal pole fencing.Property has septic approval and electricity hook-up for another build site on south side of property. Call Susana Moore at 406-880-4179 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,399,000
