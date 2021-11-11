4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,495,000

From the deck of this 24-acre paradise nestled atop a knoll surrounded by Ponderosa Pines and groves of Aspen, you will be in awe of the sweeping views of the breathtaking Bitterroot Valley, Selway and Sapphire Mountains, and the glistening waters of the two ponds below. Every inch of the spacious, professionally designed 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom layout has been planned for a life of leisure. Set right in the heart of the home is the open concept living room with a vaulted ceiling, large picture windows and an expansive custom rock fireplace. From here, you can move freely into the combined kitchen and dining area where eager food lovers will adore the cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops, center island, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. The owner's suite located on the main level is a truly blissful retreat. A deep walk-in closet adds convenience, plus you will also enjoy direct access to the outdoor hot tub and an ensuite with dual sinks and an enclosed, oversized tile shower. The additional bedrooms and bathroom are located on the daylight lower level which also features a walk-out to the property, a rec room and a family room with a fireplace. There is a wet bar and a pool table for endless hours of fun, while the home's long list of additional features is genuinely unique. There is a large office area, mudroom and laundry room for functionality adjoining a two-car garage with a dog door. You can host guests around the outdoor grilling area and spot the local wildlife while also admiring the lush lawn, rock terraced walls and garden and manicured landscaping. The native grass fields are fenced for livestock plus there is a utility shed, chicken coop, pump house, barn/shop and a loafing shed all with concrete floors. Each building has heavy-gauge low maintenance metal roofs. You will also enjoy a lawn irrigation system, a rock-lined irrigation ditch, numerous ground & surface water rights, a paved driveway and easy access to the property via the county maintained One Horse Creek Road.