Welcome home!! This modern beauty is something to see with hints of natural wood that complement its dark complexion you just can’t take your eyes off. It doesn’t stop there, with the beautiful rock work and custom stamped concrete path leading up the grand entrance. This exquisite brand new 2988 sq ft home is full of luxury! Once through the door of this 4 bed, 2.5 baths, there is a half bath to the right. Step in further and you’ll be greeted with high ceilings that complement the open floor plan. The kitchen has beautiful Matte black Café appliances with touches of elegant flare that complement the hints of brass touches along with beautiful Quartz countertops that are throughout the home. Taking in the living room with its wall of massive sliding glass doors that let the amazing MT glow shine through to showcase the rock wall with wooden beam accents to compliment the gas fireplace. Walking out to the deck to take in the beautiful back drop of the Bitterroot Valley and to soak up the 3.75 acres of property that offers approximately 422 feet of Eight Mile creek running through. Walking back inside the living room you’ll find the master bedroom with great natural light shining through its very own access to the upper deck along with its one-of-a-kind master bathroom that's full of luxury. You’ll notice the amazing, tiled shower along with a beautiful tile work that waterfalls down where you’ll find a soaking tub all to itself to enjoy some tranquility after a long day. The main floor also offers an office room and laundry room that accesses to the large, finished garage. Stepping down the walkout basement you are greeted with a large bathroom and the other bedrooms, one that has a vault built in, with great space to make it your own personal area. The bar area leads to another beautiful deck that makes for a great place to entertain which allows a perfect spot for a hot tub. Only about 25 minutes out of Missoula nestled in the upscale Gunshy Ridge subdivision. This place is a must see for yourself so one's eye can find all the beautiful little touches throughout. Info is provided by outside sources and deemed reliable, but it is not guaranteed by listing agent or listing office. Call Brynn Hellmuth at (406) 546-4172, or your real estate professional today for a private tour!!