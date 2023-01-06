4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,600,000

This exquisite 2988 sq ft 4 bed 2.5 bath with an incredible walkout basement will be something to call your own. Showcasing its modern exterior with amazing windows that capture the views everywhere you look! The interior will offer beautiful touches that flow with the feel of the home, from the beautiful cabinets, quartz countertops along with gorgeous floors and the amazing rock wall fireplace. The list goes on and it will be a must see for yourself! Sitting on 3.75 acres, approximately 422 feet of Eight Mile creek running through your property and with outstanding views everywhere you look. You are only 20 min out of Missoula. Call Brynn Hellmuth at (406)546-4172, or your real estate professional