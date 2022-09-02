4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,935,000

Nestled amongst the landscape, this custom home is at one with the natural environment. Low set to embrace the undulation of the land, this exquisite residence has been perfectly positioned to take in the sensational panoramic views of Bitterroot Valley and the Sapphire Mountain Range. This to-be-built home features 2990 Sq. Ft. of well designed living space, with 4 beds and 3 baths, set across a single level. Upon entering the home, you are greeted by an open concept layout that connects the living area, chef's kitchen, and dining area. For those who love to cook, the state-of-the-art kitchen will delight with high-end appliances and quality finishes that ensure this is a culinary haven you'll adore. From the kitchen, you can overlook the living room warmed by an elegant fireplace.