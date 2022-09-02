 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,935,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,935,000

Nestled amongst the landscape, this custom home is at one with the natural environment. Low set to embrace the undulation of the land, this exquisite residence has been perfectly positioned to take in the sensational panoramic views of Bitterroot Valley and the Sapphire Mountain Range. This to-be-built home features 2990 Sq. Ft. of well designed living space, with 4 beds and 3 baths, set across a single level. Upon entering the home, you are greeted by an open concept layout that connects the living area, chef's kitchen, and dining area. For those who love to cook, the state-of-the-art kitchen will delight with high-end appliances and quality finishes that ensure this is a culinary haven you'll adore. From the kitchen, you can overlook the living room warmed by an elegant fireplace.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News