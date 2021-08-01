4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $499,900

Welcome to Blue Sky Lane in Florence; a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom tri-level home on 1.24 acres. On the main floor of this home you will find the living, dining and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings and a sliding back door onto your deck which has spectacular views of the Bitterroot. The back yard is fenced for your pets and has many fruit trees; apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, blueberries and raspberries!On the upper level you will find 2 smaller bedrooms with the guest bath, as well as a larger sized owner en-suite with a large walk in closet and full bath.On the lower level you have a walk out basement along with a good sized bedroom, full bath with laundry; extra living space with a slider onto a back porch. For more information call Dj Smith or your real estate professiona