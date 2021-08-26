4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $500,000

Come own a little slice of Montana. This is what everyone has been looking for! Rustic home built in 2012 on 11 acres with the most incredible panoramic views of the Bitterroot Mountains. Perched up high with 360 degree views in all directions, this home is ready for its next owner. The main floor features a large living room with a wood burning stove, vaulted ceiling, and door to back deck; kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, walk-in pantry, island, and eat-in dining area; mudroom/laundry room off garage with utility sink; master bedroom with soaker tub and walk-in tile shower; second bedroom, and a full bathroom. Downstairs you will find a large family room, 2 bedrooms, expansive storage room, and an unfinished full bathroom. Outside the 11 acres are where people dream of