4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $699,000

Beautiful home situated on a large lot in a cozy cul-de-sac! This open-concept, spacious kitchen boasts cherry cabinetry, walk-in pantry & breakfast bar that opens up to a dining area complete with gleaming hardwood floors. The charming living room has 10' ceilings, fireplace, & gorgeous picture windows. The main floor also includes a bedroom, mudroom, guest bath, and entry to the 3-car garage. Upstairs is a unique owner's retreat featuring a vast bath with soaking tub & shower; and 2 adjoining spaces that offer flexibility for the bedroom space plus additional personal space. Upstairs also has a shared bath & 2 more bedrooms. The fenced backyard offers a large deck & u/g sprinklers, mature fruit trees, green house, & shed. Call Dave Wells (406) 640-1279 or your real estate professional.