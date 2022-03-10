Beautiful home situated on a large lot in a cozy cul-de-sac! This open-concept, spacious kitchen boasts cherry cabinetry, walk-in pantry & breakfast bar that opens up to a dining area complete with gleaming hardwood floors. The charming living room has 10' ceilings, fireplace, & gorgeous picture windows. The main floor also includes a bedroom, mudroom, guest bath, and entry to the 3-car garage. Upstairs is a unique owner's retreat featuring a vast bath with soaking tub & shower; and 2 adjoining spaces that offer flexibility for the bedroom space plus additional personal space. Upstairs also has a shared bath & 2 more bedrooms. The fenced backyard offers a large deck & u/g sprinklers, mature fruit trees, green house, & shed. Call Dave Wells (406) 640-1279 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I want folks to know I’m still very much at the helm, but if I am incapacitated and no longer able to meet the obligations of this job, I’ll step down.”
Devin N. Farley and Cheye A. Andrade were arrested Sunday and face multiple drug-related felony charges.
Lennix J. Veal, 18, is charged with one felony count of criminal endangerment along with three misdemeanors.
Missoula County saw the third-highest number of new taxpayers at 2,083, behind only Gallatin and Flathead counties.
Every item is both gluten-free and vegan, and the owners have been perfecting the pastry recipes for over a decade now.
Police are seeking information from the public on both cases.
The protest was the latest of many efforts by UM students to have Clayton Looney removed from his position on campus for using racial slurs against Black people and Muslims.
Brandon J. Blackwell, 23, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Parker A. Abbott, 18, is charged with one felony count of intimidation. He is held on $250,000 bail.
Two of Montana’s top Republican elected officials made national news last week — and both for scandalous behavior that left people across the nation asking “what’s wrong with these guys?”