To be built home on a ready to build lot in the beautiful One Horse Estates subdivision. Enjoy stunning views of the mountains which are so close, while also enjoying the convenient commute to Missoula. Convenient floor plan with the option of 4 bedrooms, or 3 bedroom and a flex/bonus room. Open layout and nice finishes. House plan is ready to go and could begin construction this fall. Contact Stephanie Gardner 406-531-3307 or your real estate professional for more details.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $700,000
