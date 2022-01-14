This new build on 2.5 acres has an extremely popular floor plan that features all main level living plus almost 1200 sq ft of additional multi use space in the partial 2nd story. The foot print and structure is set but the interior can be modified. This home can be 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms. There can be a separate home office space or a formal dining room. The 2.5 acre lot is flat and has fantastic views of the Bitterroot Mountains. The back of the lot is heavily treed and the homesite is nice and open for good sun exposure. There will be a couple additional new builds on the paved street also on larger lots so there is plenty of elbow room. The lot is large enough to add a shop. Expected completion date is end of Aug 2022. Sign will be on by Thur Jan 13th.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $749,000
