 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $749,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $749,000

This new build on 2.5 acres has an extremely popular floor plan that features all main level living plus almost 1200 sq ft of additional multi use space in the partial 2nd story. The foot print and structure is set but the interior can be modified. This home can be 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms. There can be a separate home office space or a formal dining room. The 2.5 acre lot is flat and has fantastic views of the Bitterroot Mountains. The back of the lot is heavily treed and the homesite is nice and open for good sun exposure. There will be a couple additional new builds on the paved street also on larger lots so there is plenty of elbow room. The lot is large enough to add a shop. Expected completion date is end of Aug 2022. Sign will be on by Thur Jan 13th.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GRIZZLIES AND US

GRIZZLIES AND US

A Lee Enterprises series on how the Lower 48 lives with grizzly bears - one of the West's most iconic wild animals - and how they live with us. 

Missing Missoula teenager located

Missing Missoula teenager located

Kaelynn Bixby, 13, “been located and is safe” on Sunday after a missing and endangered persons advisory was issued by the Montana Department of Justice.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News