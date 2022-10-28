Nestled in the Bitterroot Valley, in One Horse Estates residential community, just south of Florence. This custom single level cottage sits on a half acre. Relax and enjoy a refreshing drink while taking in the incredible Sapphire Mountain views on the back covered patio. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. You won't want to pass up this new construction build with subtle details that make all the difference. From high end finishes including; granite counter tops, sleek modern tile backslash, custom kitchen cabinets with under cabinet lighting and electrical outlets, luxury vinyl plank flooring, tiled master bathroom with zero entry walk-in shower and a large soaking tub, to wainscoting and shiplap wall features. The vaulted ceilings are complete with solid cedar beams. This
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill recently released a statement regarding controversial officiating in Montana's Week 8 game versus Sac State.
In a letter sent to the county attorney’s office, Alex Beal asked for an immediate records release of an un-redacted letter from the Missoula County Sheriff to Bill Burt.
In 2007, an unhoused Missoulian named Forrest Salcido was beaten to death, a tragedy that catalyzed coordinated efforts to address houselessness in and around the city of Missoula.
"I think to do nothing would be a huge injustice,” said Ward 3 councilmember Daniel Carlino.
'Rough one to take': Montana Grizzlies fall in overtime heart-breaker at Sac State, first OT game since 2015
Between missed calls and self-induced harm, the Griz couldn't avoid ending up on the wrong side of an instant classic.
After minutes waiting for people and cars to pass by, the bear climbed down from its branch and ventured into the Slant Streets neighborhood, disappearing from sight down Blaine Street.
"Tax credits are a really important funding resource and pretty competitive given our population, which limits the share of tax credits that we are able to access.”
The "Ting" includes a 3,650-square-foot main dwelling and 3,760-square-foot guest villa joined by a breezeway designed to represent an Italian country estate.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Shortly after Missoula opened its Temporary Safe Outdoor Space in 2020, Helena nonprofit leaders visited the innovative homeless camp to see how they could replicate the initiative in Montana’s capital.