This new build on 2.5 acres has an extremely popular floor plan that features all main level living plus almost 1200 sq ft of additional multi use space in the partial 2nd story. The foot print and structure is set but the interior can be modified. This home can be 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms. There can be a separate home office space or a formal dining room. The 2.5 acre lot is flat and has fantastic views of the Bitterroot Mountains. The back of the lot is heavily treed and the homesite is nice and open for good sun exposure. There will be a couple additional new builds on the paved street also on larger lots so there is plenty of elbow room. The lot is large enough to add a shop. Expected completion date is end of Aug 2022. Sign will be on by Thur Jan 13th.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $759,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Employees of Black Coffee Roasting Co. in Missoula say high housing costs and low wages led to the decision.
A Kalispell woman suspected of leading police on high-speed chase in Missoula appeared in court Friday afternoon.
UPDATED: Eight arrested at Blackfeet Tribal Council chairman's house, some in connection to selling fentanyl
Around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services served the warrant on a residence belonging to Blackfeet Tribal Chairman Tim Davis.
A Paradise Valley hiker was found dead by Park County Search and Rescue officials on Friday, a day after he was reported overdue.
The local GOP was alarmed that some conservative voters said they’ll skip the 2022 elections due to fraud allegations pushed by local right-wing activists.
Sakha, his wife and two kids left a northern province of Afghanistan last fall and have since found a new home in Missoula.
Colton R. Merritt pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to one count of deliberate homicide. Last month, Merritt was ordered to be evaluated at the Montana State Hospital.
The new Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery on Reserve Street is still under construction but the owners say it should open soon.
There's a proposal for a 20-lot subdivision in the lower Rattlesnake, and a developer wants to build 700 housing units in lower Grant Creek.
Jon Sepp left a career as a parachute tester for the military to raise bison on a ranch on the Flathead Indian Reservation near Hot Springs.