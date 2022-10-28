 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $775,000

Sellers are willing to BUYDOWN your interest rate by 2% the first year and 1% the second year!! 😀For a potential first year savings of $700 - $900 a month!!💰Welcome to 5393 High Meadow Drive featured in the 2022 Parade of Homes! This custom built, fully furnished home sits on .46 acres with 360 degree picturesque mountain views. Upon entry you will be greeted with high ceilings allowing for plenty of natural light that makes the space glow! This zero entry single level floor plan features vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and custom window treatments throughout. The kitchen includes a large walk-in pantry, granite countertops, coffee-nook and a farmhouse sink all within an open concept that creates functionality and a great space for entertaining.

