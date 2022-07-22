 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $779,000

This new build on 2.5 acres has an extremely popular floor plan that features 1800 sq ft all main level living plus almost 1200 sq ft of additional multi use space in the partial 2nd story. The 2.5 acre lot is flat and has fantastic views of the Bitterroot Mountains. The back of the lot is heavily treed and the homesite is nice and open for good sun exposure. The house was ''turned'' just a bit to maximize the views of the mountains off the back patio. The lot is large enough to add a shop. The home comes with central air, an rv parking pad, a free standing gas fireplace and wired for a hot tub. This home is less than 90 days from completion. The photos are of a similar home the builder built last year. More iew pics of the mountains to be posted soon. Listed by KC Hart

