This home screams quality! Another newly built 4 bedroom, 3 bath home from Premier Property Developments. This cozy, MOVE-IN READY home features vaulted ceilings in the living room with built-in fireplace. The open kitchen adds depth and breadth to the living area. Luxury vinyl throughout with quartz counter-top accents providing a sense of luxury to this sensible home. The 2-bay garage opens to the laundry room, making the perfect staging area for Costco runs or weekend trips. And when it's all said and done, unwind on the covered patio looking north with expansive views of the Bitterroot Range and pastures. Well Log Available
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $779,700
