Nestled in the Bitterroot Valley, in One Horse Estates residential community, just south of Florence. This custom single level cottage sits on a half acre. Relax and enjoy a refreshing drink while taking in the incredible Sapphire Mountain views on the back covered patio. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. You won't want to pass up this new construction build with subtle details that make all the difference. From high end finishes including; granite counter tops, sleek modern tile backslash, custom kitchen cabinets with under cabinet lighting and electrical outlets, luxury vinyl plank flooring, tiled master bathroom with zero entry walk-in shower and a large soaking tub, to wainscoting and shiplap wall features. The vaulted ceilings are complete with solid cedar beams. This
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $799,000
