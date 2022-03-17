 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $799,900

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $799,900

Stunning views of the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountain ranges and the open, rural countryside. Well cared for 4BR 3bath home on 22.41 acres. Two 5 acre family splits allowed! Perimeter fencing. Bring your horses..property is cross fenced has multiple outbuildings including a 26x16 pole barn, 8x12 storage shed, 3 sided horse shelter, 10x12 garden shed (with power). Cross fenced, plug in for water tank in corral area. Coulee with mature trees, walking trails, fenced raised garden area. Multiple perennial plantings, apple trees. Home has open floor plan on the main level with cathedral ceiling in the living room, open to dining area and kitchen. Kitchen has large breakfast bar, oak cabinetry, pantry closet.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missoula grizzly family draws defenders

Missoula grizzly family draws defenders

Although the sow and three cubs of the year haven’t yet been seen this spring, a group of activists have already sent letters to state and federal officials calling for the grizzlies’ protection.

Woman dead in Highway 2 crash

Woman dead in Highway 2 crash

The driver, a 69-year-old woman, was traveling westbound around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday. The accident occurred at mile marker 106 near Marion. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News