Stunning views of the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountain ranges and the open, rural countryside. Well cared for 4BR 3bath home on 22.41 acres. Two 5 acre family splits allowed! Perimeter fencing. Bring your horses..property is cross fenced has multiple outbuildings including a 26x16 pole barn, 8x12 storage shed, 3 sided horse shelter, 10x12 garden shed (with power). Cross fenced, plug in for water tank in corral area. Coulee with mature trees, walking trails, fenced raised garden area. Multiple perennial plantings, apple trees. Home has open floor plan on the main level with cathedral ceiling in the living room, open to dining area and kitchen. Kitchen has large breakfast bar, oak cabinetry, pantry closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $799,900
