4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $850,000

Vacant accept for the seller who lives in bonus area until closing. This 5 acre parcel is treed and beautiful! Fenced for animals as well. Underground sprinkler around and irrigation through the pond. You will love the home with high ceilings and many large windows in the open concept living area. Darling kitchen with eating bar and dining area. There are two rooms for an office and exercise area or whatever you prefer off the family room. The master bedroom and bath are on the main floor along with the laundry room. A large heated bonus room is over the garage with plumbing. There are 3 garage stalls with one 16 ft door. There is a pond in the back yard for your enjoyment. ''Great hunting and fishing right next door on State Land and river.''