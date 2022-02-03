 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $899,000

Single level living at its finest. Enjoy incredible mountain views while sitting on the back porch of this home. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this new construction home is not one to pass up. From high end finishes including; granite counter tops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, tiled master bath with a walk in shower, to a large covered back patio, this home will not disappoint. The vaulted ceilings and open floor plan will give you room to move while entertaining or simply enjoying family time. Don't forget the double deep garage giving you room to store your toys or summer vehicle. Home is currently under construction with completion slated for mid summer. Call Lucas Meriwether at 406.396.7913, or your real estate professional.

