Single level living at its finest. Enjoy incredible mountain views while sitting on the back porch of this home. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this new construction home is not one to pass up. From high end finishes including; granite counter tops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, tiled master bath with a walk in shower, to a large covered back patio, this home will not disappoint. The vaulted ceilings and open floor plan will give you room to move while entertaining or simply enjoying family time. Don't forget the double deep garage giving you room to store your toys or summer vehicle. Home is currently under construction with completion slated for mid summer. Call Lucas Meriwether at 406.396.7913, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $899,000
In an internal poll among high school teachers shared with the Missoulian, a majority said they might not return to teach in the fall.
An Irish bar in Butte, Maloney's, is down to its last two bottles and they're saving that for St. Patrick's Day.
The incident is being investigated and the driver is being cooperative with law enforcement.
A man has died following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Missoula on Jan. 21.
Smoke Elser hangs saddles the way an actor hangs costumes — something for every possible (horse-related) occasion.
A Missoula woman killed in a domestic violence homicide last weekend was dead for about a full day before the accused killer — her boyfriend — reported it to law enforcement, according to court documents.
Rick Tabish held a press conference with North Dakota's governor Doug Burgum and Kevin Washington, son of billionaire industrialist Dennis Washington.
The new location is located behind the AMC theater on Mary Avenue, just a few hundred yards from their old location but with much better visibility.
David Allen Compton, 24, was booked into the Missoula jail on three felonies.
The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.