 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $950,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $950,000

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $950,000

This 14 acre property has unlimited possibilities. No zoning, no covenants, 2 creeks, and a pond make this desirable. The 3000 + square foot home features 2 family rooms, radiant floor heat, and an updated kitchen and fireplace. The kitchen features a gas range, double ovens, and plenty of cabinet space. The heated garage even has a floor drain. Enjoy the private master suite that features a relaxing soaker tub.High speed internet, 4 water rights, room to roam, multiple enclosures on the property are perfect for your horses, livestock or small ranch. The property also has a 1 bed 1 bath cabin. While enjoying the mountain views and seclusion found on this property you might be surprised to find out that you are only 1/2 mile from the school. Listed by Kevin Noland

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News