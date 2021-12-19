 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $979,999

This spectacular custom-built home expertly combines the very best in rustic and contemporary luxury with not a single detail overlooked. Craftsmanship of this quality is incredibly rare making this a one-of-a-kind opportunity not to be missed.The spacious and light-filled layout boasts four beds and three baths plus a bonus room above the heated double garage. Every inch of the floorplan has been designed to delight from the reclaimed beams to the soaring vaulted ceilings, on-trend shiplap, solid-surface flooring and statement staircase that is more like a work of art.Everyday life will center around the gourmet chef's kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, a subway tile backsplash and upgraded Bosch appliances.

