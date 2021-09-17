4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $985,000

Welcome to 5447 Heavens Way! This one-of-a-kind home built by Canyon Custom Homes is under construction! Anticipated to be complete with an open concept main level with high vaulted ceilings, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, large sunny windows, and beautiful easy maintenance flooring! This home will be a total of 3675 spacious square feet with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, with 2 large living areas for space to spread out! The master suite will be an oasis on its own with a large soaking tub, tiled shower, and a walk-in closet, and private access to the deck! You will surely be impressed with the detail and quality this home will have and positioned perfectly to be able to enjoy the beautiful views of the Bitterroot valley from the south-facing covered deck!