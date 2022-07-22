4 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $1,135,000

Quiet neighborhood and peaceful living on 5 acres, makes this the perfect space for you to call home! Newer home with open spaces that are maximized throughout this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. You will enjoy the warmth of the wood stove, while being able to relax in the open space of living room and kitchen. Endless amounts of elbow room, you will never feel cramped! Large pantry off the oversized kitchen is perfect for storage, large formal dining room for those family get-togethers and ample space in the large office that could be used as a library. Private master-bath and large closet in the the master suite that is completely removed from the rest of the home. The fun family room over the garage makes for extra space for company or a nice spot to recreate. The over-sized garage offers so much storage and workspace that you won't even notice it while parking your cars and toys! Dedicated garden space with already established berry plants, gorgeous arbor and so much outdoor room to roam and make yours. You will love everything this property has to offer, and evenings will be complete with time spent around the fire pit. With an enclosed 7' field fence, this could be the great start for the ultimate horse property. Property has water rights to the Frenchtown irrigation ditch, with three of the heads being located on this property. This is a wonderful property to make so many memories! Located in the coveted Frenchtown School District, you're also just a few minutes to all that Missoula has to offer.