4 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $2,100,000

Perfectly placed between the mountains in Frenchtown, this gorgeous 9.2 acre property comes complete with a custom built 5,600 Sq. Ft. 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home, a spacious 2,500 Sq. Ft. detached shop with 3 bay garage, an extensive outdoor kitchen that features a brick pizza oven, and a full basketball court with arena lighting. Unique, quality craftsmanship and attention to detail are evident in the hand selected finishes and fixtures that can be seen throughout the home including the custom concrete countertops, an in floor hidden TV with electric lift in the main floor great room, and large vaulted ceiling with intricate, rustic wood beams. This property offers a sense of seclusion with close proximity to amenities, located minutes away from Frenchtown and 20 minutes from Missoula. Interior features include an open floor plan that features a large great room, dining area with built in bench seating, and a custom gourmet kitchen complete with a 6 burner Kitchen Aid stove and high end appliances. In addition, the house comes with floor to ceiling windows, perfect for taking in the sweeping views of the mountains and valley, a main floor suite with a large walk-in closet and bath, a lofted area right off of the entryway, as well an impressive lower level theater room with full wet bar.