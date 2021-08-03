Perfectly placed between the mountains in Frenchtown, this gorgeous 9.2 acre property comes complete with a custom built 5,600 Sq. Ft. 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home, a spacious 2,500 Sq. Ft. detached shop with 3 bay garage, an extensive outdoor kitchen that features a brick pizza oven, and a full basketball court with arena lighting. Unique, quality craftsmanship and attention to detail are evident in the hand selected finishes and fixtures that can be seen throughout the home including the custom concrete countertops, an in floor hidden TV with electric lift in the main floor great room, and large vaulted ceiling with intricate, rustic wood beams. This property offers a sense of seclusion with close proximity to amenities, located minutes away from Frenchtown and 20 minutes from Missoula. Interior features include an open floor plan that features a large great room, dining area with built in bench seating, and a custom gourmet kitchen complete with a 6 burner Kitchen Aid stove and high end appliances. In addition, the house comes with floor to ceiling windows, perfect for taking in the sweeping views of the mountains and valley, a main floor suite with a large walk-in closet and bath, a lofted area right off of the entryway, as well an impressive lower level theater room with full wet bar.
4 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $2,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.
Aaron P. Broxterman, 38, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony.
Portia Fleming fell asleep on the couch at her home at Finley Point Estates watching a movie Saturday night, only to be awakened by her daughter warning of fire nearing their property.
A Missoula man accused of harassing and assaulting his neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.
Small groups of Rebekah Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork River, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71.
Wetting rain touched much of western Montana on Sunday and Monday, giving firefighters a brief respite from a week of intense activity.
Michael B. DeFrance, the ex-boyfriend of Jermain Charlo, who disappeared in 2018, appeared in federal court Monday afternoon.
A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
A century ago, farmers and ranchers in the Rattlesnake teamed up to build dams on eight lakes in the upper Rattlesnake Basin around Mosquito Peak.
Highway 35 remains closed from the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay mile marker 15 as the Boulder 2700 fire has now burned an estimated 1,416 acres.