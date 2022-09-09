4 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $685,000

This beautiful, modern 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home sits on one of the best lots in the Mill Creek Meadows Subdivision. The open floor plan features a large great room with high ceilings, a spacious dining area and a lovely kitchen with granite counter tops, a raised bar and stainless steel appliances. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living space adds a sharp look to this stylish home. The main floor master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with a tiled walk-in shower, soaking tub, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Also on the main level, you'll find a guest bedroom, powder room and a laundry/mud room leading to the two car garage. Upstairs, you'll find two more bedrooms, a loft area and a guest bathroom.