4 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $748,000

This is a must-see! Brand new two-story home in Frenchtown's newest Mill Creek subdivision, located conveniently off of Mill Creek Rd. This spacious 2512 sqft home is complete with 4 bedrooms 3 baths with a bonus room and a 3 car garage! The large open concept kitchen and living space are very inviting, complete with customs cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. The high-pitched vaulted ceilings and large sunny windows will allow the home to be filled with light and enjoy the beautiful views! The 4 bedrooms include your very own master suite complete with a spacious walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a deep soaking tub, walk-in shower, and 2 separate vanities.