 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $748,000

4 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $748,000

This is a must-see! Brand new two-story home in Frenchtown's newest Mill Creek subdivision, located conveniently off of Mill Creek Rd. This spacious 2512 sqft home is complete with 4 bedrooms 3 baths with a bonus room and a 3 car garage! The large open concept kitchen and living space are very inviting, complete with customs cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. The high-pitched vaulted ceilings and large sunny windows will allow the home to be filled with light and enjoy the beautiful views! The 4 bedrooms include your very own master suite complete with a spacious walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a deep soaking tub, walk-in shower, and 2 separate vanities.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News