4 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $759,000

You're going to love this thoughtfully designed home backed up to open space where you can relax and enjoy all that Big Sky has to offer! Located in the highly sought after neighborhood, Mill Creek Meadows, you'll enjoy the rolling views and gorgeous sunsets of the Frenchtown Valley from this spacious corner lot, ready for plenty of backyard games with it's lush green grass. This like-brand-new home is designed with an open concept perfect for inviting the feeling of togetherness. With the Master Suite on the opposite end of the home from the other bedrooms and a retreat available upstairs, complete with additional living space, bedroom and a bathroom, this home is just as perfect for spreading out as it is for coming together.

