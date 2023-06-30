Stunning, move-in ready home located in the sought-after Frenchtown School District! Practically brand new home located in the Mill Creek Meadows subdivision. Located next to a common area with mountain views in all directions! This home offers an open floor plan. The spacious kitchen has a large island, granite countertops, a new propane range, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry. Laminate floors throughout the main living area. Thoughtfully designed floor plan with the master suite on one side complete with walk-in closet, tile walk-in shower, and soaking tub. There are an additional 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, plus an office and laundry room all located on the main floor. Upstairs has the 4th bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, and a family room. Storage space galore in the oversized attached 3-car garage. Floor-to-ceiling shelving for storage plus a separate room with the utilities and additional storage, plus a mudroom area! Perfect home for entertaining. French doors from the living room lead out to the covered back deck that overlooks the backyard. The area behind the garage was being prepped for a storage shed or finish for your own personal use. Radon system in place. Blackfoot high-speed fiber-optic internet is available. This home is truly a dream property. Great location with easy access to I-90 to get into Missoula within minutes. Close to the bike path along the frontage road. Easy access to hunting, fishing, and hiking. Paved access all the way to the house!