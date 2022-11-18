Newly built 4 bedroom, 3 bath home just south of Florence. This cozy home features vaulted ceilings in the living room with built-in fireplace. The open kitchen adds depth and breadth to the living area. The 2-garage opens to the laundry room, making the perfect staging area for costco runs or weekend trips. And when it's all said and done, unwind on the covered patio looking north towards mountains and pastures. For showings call Ryan Holmes at 406-396-4325 or text Nikita Atikin at 503-949-5968 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton - $829,000
