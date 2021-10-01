4 Bedroom Home in Huson - $1,400,000

6 Mile Meadows presents the luxurious Brook floor plan, to be built by Wade Gooden of Gooden Construction and designed by Nic Cole of NC Design Studio. Located in an elegant Western Montana setting, this state of the art home offers a truly modern and luxurious space. The open floor concept plan features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms throughout 2 spacious levels of living space. From the foyer, the open floor plan connects the living room, kitchen, and dining room allowing for a spacious feel. The large master suite connects to the master bath, as well as a private deck. The deluxe guest suite on the main floor also features a connected bath as well as an additional deck.