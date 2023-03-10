Welcome to your Montana Dream Home. This elegant, quintessential modern white farmhouse sits perfectly amongst the majestic Lolo Mountains on an expansive, and beautiful, 2.97 acre picturesque lot. This offering is the perfect blend of modern comfort with an elegant, high-end design. 9947 Barns Lane offers a wonderful lifestyle of peace and privacy to those who are lucky enough to call it home. Stepping through the double entry glass doors, you'll be welcomed by a light-filled and beautifully designed layout. Stunning floors flow underfoot, high ceilings soar overhead and large windows with beautiful window treatments from The Shade Store in New York City, allow an abundance of natural light to filter throughout. Modern fixtures and quality Pottery Barn lighting enhance the sense of luxury, and the open-concept layout adds to the spacious feel. The gourmet kitchen is sure to inspire every home chef to create delicious meals as it features quality Cafe' appliances including a gas cooktop, sweeping stone countertops, a large farmhouse style sink, brand new under cabinet lighting, stylish matte black fixtures, ample cabinetry and an island with bar style seating. Drink fresh, crisp mountain water that flows out of your private well. From here you can move into the adjacent dining area that has a wall of windows framing the open and expansive mountain views, or step through to the large family room where you can cozy up beside the beautiful focal fireplace with reclaimed wood and timeless tile accents. The elegant primary suite will be a haven to retreat to as it features a walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles and direct access outside to the hot tub in the backyard. The other three bedrooms are all generous in size, and they are serviced by a well-appointed, stylish bathroom. Adding convenience to busy household is the additional half bathroom and the well-equipped laundry space with an Electrolux washer and dryer. An attached oversized garage with soaring ceilings ensures there is space for your vehicles and additional room for storage or for a workshop. The brand new high end, cedar fenced-in yard is the perfect touch for a sense of security while playing pickleball or basketball on your own private sport court complete with a SnapSports athletic surface. Enjoy the beautiful timber covered patio or cozy up around a fire in the comfortable and cozy fire pit area. This beautiful property is nestled down a quiet street and is surrounded by mountains that invite you to explore their many scenic trails. Live in complete serenity and have space to roam, all while being minutes from the modern amenities that Missoula and Lolo have to offer. Additional amenities include a reverse osmosis water system for purified drinking water and a radon mitigation system.