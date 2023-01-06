 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $1,450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $1,450,000

Welcome to your Montana Dream Home. This elegant, quintessential modern white farmhouse sits perfectly amongst the majestic Lolo Mountains on an expansive, beautiful 2.97 acre picturesque lot. This offering is the perfect blend of modern comfort with an elegant, high end design. 9947 Barns Lane offers a wonderful lifestyle of peace and privacy to those who are lucky enough to call it home.Stepping through the double entry glass doors, you'll be welcomed by a light-filled and beautifully designed layout. Stunning floors flow underfoot, high ceilings soar overhead and large windows with beautiful window treatments from The Shade Store in New York City allow an abundance of natural light to filter throughout.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News