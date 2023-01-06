4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $1,450,000

Welcome to your Montana Dream Home. This elegant, quintessential modern white farmhouse sits perfectly amongst the majestic Lolo Mountains on an expansive, beautiful 2.97 acre picturesque lot. This offering is the perfect blend of modern comfort with an elegant, high end design. 9947 Barns Lane offers a wonderful lifestyle of peace and privacy to those who are lucky enough to call it home.Stepping through the double entry glass doors, you'll be welcomed by a light-filled and beautifully designed layout. Stunning floors flow underfoot, high ceilings soar overhead and large windows with beautiful window treatments from The Shade Store in New York City allow an abundance of natural light to filter throughout.