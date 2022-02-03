4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $1,650,000

Picture yourself high up on a secluded 2.49 acres with 360 degree views from the Bitterroot Valley to Lolo Peak and only 10 mins from Missoula!! Well look no further than this luxury 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home built and designed by Selway Builders/Selway Designs. This amazing home is located in the sought after subdivision Ponderosa Height's that features a large common area and is located near, Lolo Peak Brewing Company and Lolo Elementary School is just walking distance! Upon entry of this beautifully designed home, you'll find yourself in awe of the amazingly large covered patio with the jaw dropping fireplace to soak up the great MT skies.