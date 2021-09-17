Can you picture yourself high up on a secluded 2.49 acres with 360 degree views from the Bitterroot Valley to Lolo Peak and only 10 mins from Missoula!! Well look no further than this luxury 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home designed by Selway Designs and to be built by Selway Builders. This amazing home is located in the sought after subdivision Ponderosa Height's that features a large common area and is located near a grocery store, Lolo Peak Brewing Company and Lolo Elementary School is just walking distance! Upon entry of this beautifully designed home, you'll find yourself in awe of the amazingly large covered patio with the jaw dropping fireplace to soak up the great MT skies.
4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $1,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
The driver, a 35-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. She was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot.
In a news release on Thursday morning, the city-county health department said there are 46 people currently hospitalized due to COVID. The previous record was 42.
- Updated
MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel High School has been placed on probation by the Montana High School Association.
Two Missoula women were sentenced in federal court on Thursday for being part of a large meth trafficking ring in Missoula.
They also urge support from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education and the Board of Regents to defend the policies in court if challenged.
Missoula police detective Guy Baker confirmed DeFrance's July 28 indictment is in relation to Baker’s investigation into Charlo’s 2018 disappearance.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Missoula County is reaching an all-time record set in November of 2020.
Here's why you could be looking at a major income cut once your career comes to an end.
Incumbent Missoula mayor John Engen and challenger Jacob Elder advanced in the 2021 municipal primary after final election night totals were posted early Wednesday morning.