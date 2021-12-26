 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $465,000

Located on 10 minutes from Missoula on the east side of Lolo, this south facing home offers single level living. Built in 2009, this has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Walk in to circle sawn Larch and Fir flooring with Alder trim. The kitchen is open to the living room and features stainless appliances, Alder cabinetry, and granite countertops. The primary bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet is located on the west side of the home opposite of all other bedrooms for additional privacy. Outside, just off the dining room, is a lovely back porch over looking the fenced yard. Call Danni Moore at 406-396-2442 or your real estate professional to schedule a private showing.

