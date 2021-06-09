 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $559,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $559,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $559,000

Construction has started! WELCOME TO WILLOWBROOK MEADOWS! A conservation neighborhood focused on preserving land while creating an enhanced living environment. Home is built by an award-winning luxury home builder in a collaborative effort between Aragon Investments and Tradeworks Construction. Resting on a large 8,035 sq.ft. lot, this home offers 2,096 sq. ft of living space with a Montana Modern feel and a focus on functionality. Main floor features an open floor plan with dramatic two-story ceilings, master bedroom with a full bath, additional bedroom, bonus room, an additional half bath, utilities, and an oversized 676 sq. ft 2 car garage. Upper level offers 2 bedrooms, study area, and a full bathroom. Each home is priced with high-end amenities and dramatic living spaces throughout. View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News