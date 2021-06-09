4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $559,000

Construction has started! WELCOME TO WILLOWBROOK MEADOWS! A conservation neighborhood focused on preserving land while creating an enhanced living environment. Home is built by an award-winning luxury home builder in a collaborative effort between Aragon Investments and Tradeworks Construction. Resting on a large 8,035 sq.ft. lot, this home offers 2,096 sq. ft of living space with a Montana Modern feel and a focus on functionality. Main floor features an open floor plan with dramatic two-story ceilings, master bedroom with a full bath, additional bedroom, bonus room, an additional half bath, utilities, and an oversized 676 sq. ft 2 car garage. Upper level offers 2 bedrooms, study area, and a full bathroom. Each home is priced with high-end amenities and dramatic living spaces throughout. View More