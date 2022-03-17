 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $569,450

PRICE ADJUSTMENT for this extremely well maintained non-smoking 1 owner home. On the main level you will find the cozy living room with a built in stone fire place and a large picture window for lots of natural light. The kitchen dinning area leads to a small deck for BBQ's and stairs down to the yard where you will find a fenced garden area and a storage shed for all your tools. The master, 2nd bedroom and 1 bath on the main floor have lots of closet space. Downstairs you find another 2 bedrooms and 1 bath along with a living room area that has a stove built into a second stone fireplace. The laundry and equipment room are just to the right with plenty of room for extra storage and a door to the 2 car garage. There are mature trees, some fruit, and underground sprinklers front and back

