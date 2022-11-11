 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $639,000

SAVE THOUSANDS! November Special! 3-2-1 Rate Buy-Down Offered by Builder if Under Contract by 11/30/22! See Associated Docs for more info. Preserving Montana's picturesque land is the epitome of Willowbrook Meadows, a stunning new community offering mountain modern homes within minutes of all the necessary conveniences while still embracing that Montana attitude. This newly constructed residence is situated on a premium level 8,035 sqf lot. Built by luxury builder Hard to Beat Construction, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features 2,096 sqft of living space with impressive high end finishes and a 676 sqft heated finished garage.

