OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 10/16 1-3PM. Preserving Montana's picturesque land is the epitome of Willowbrook Meadows, a stunning new community offering mountain modern homes within minutes of all the necessary conveniences while still embracing that Montana attitude. This newly constructed residence is situated on a premium level 8,035 sqf lot. Built by luxury builder Hard to Beat Construction, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features 1,993 sqft of living space with impressive high end finishes and a 737 sqft heated finished garage with a central vacuum system.
4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $699,900
